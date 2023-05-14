Wells Fargo & Co. will close its Lambertville, Hunterdon County, branch as digital banking continues to gain customers.



The 31 Bridge St. branch, just across the Delaware River from New Hope in Bucks County, will close Aug. 2.



Customers of the Hunterdon County branch will be able to use the Pennington Hopewell branch in New Jersey, and branches in New Hope and Newtown in Pennsylvania.



"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly," according to a Wells Fargo statement. "Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors."



Banks across the U.S. are closing branches as more customers rely on direct deposit and payment by phone.



"Wells Fargo offers many convenient ways to bank, including through our extensive customer network of banking locations, by phone, by mail, online or on the Wells Fargo Mobile app," the bank said.



Wells Fargo has announced closings at branches in Lehigh, Bucks, Berks and Northampton counties, though in June 2022, it opened a new office in downtown Allentown at Five City Center, 740 W. Hamilton St.



The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. The San Francisco-based bank's wagons then carried goods and precious metals to frontier settlers, and inspired the song, "The Wells Fargo Wagon" from the 1962 musical "The Music Man."



Wells Fargo is one of America's Big Four banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.



Shares in Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Friday was $37.49. At that price, the bank's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $143.6 billion.