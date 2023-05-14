Youngs Advisory Group, a financial planning and advisory firm, has changed its name to Tiller Private Wealth.
The new name carries two meanings: a tiller steers a boat and is a farming tool that prepares land for seeds. The name was chosen to reflect a commitment to navigating through the marketplace, and expanding and preserving wealth.
"We have been a client-focused firm for 27 years -- delivering great work, speaking and acting with integrity, and aligning everything we do to help the families we serve," John Youngs, partner and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We decided it was time that our brand reflect that commitment to how we help our clients rather than focus on my name."
"Tiller Private Wealth represents a commitment to providing highly personalized and fiduciary-centered planning and advisory work to high-net-worth individuals, families and non-profits," James M. Beenders, partner, president and chief planning officer said in the statement.
A fiduciary manages money and assets for the benefit of clients.
Tiller Private Wealth has dual bases in Florida and locally in Lower Saucon Township. It has represented high-net-worth clients such as corporate executives, business owners and others since 1996, according to the company statement. Tiller is independent and is a Registered Investment Advisor.
Youngs Advisory Group, a Bethlehem-area financial planner, changes name to Tiller Private Wealth
