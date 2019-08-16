It might be time to replace the old air conditioner after Freon ban goes into effect in 2020

It might be time to replace the old air conditioner, thanks to a ban going in effect in January. If your air conditioner is over 10 years old, it's about to become nearly impossible to fix it.

R22, or Freon, will be banned starting January 1, 2020, because it's bad for the environment. The phase out started in 2010.

"So there's no equipment in use today that uses R22," said Chris Lanyon, the Branch Manager for Haller in Quakertown.

If your unit is 10 years or older and it starts to leak you're going to have a problem.

"We're seeing mostly in residential and commercial, and commercial is probably going to be affected the most because they use larger amounts of refrigerant," Lanyer said.

But if your air conditioner is working just fine, there's no need to replace it just yet.

"The most important thing you can do is maintain the system, if you have it serviced properly, than you will minimize the cost," he said.

There is a Freon substitute.

"As far as my knowledge they haven't been approved by manufactures, so we don't use them," Lanyer said.

According to Home advisor.com the average cost of an air conditioning unit is $5,500, but that can vary depending on your situation.

"Eventually the cost to repair a unit is gonna outweigh the reason for keeping it alive," Lanyer said.