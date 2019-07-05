July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

EASTON, Pa. - July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters.

On average, the most dogs go missing on July 4 and 5, said Kelly Bauer, Executive Director for the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.

"Fireworks create a sense of fight or flight in dogs. It's the loud sound. They have acute hearing. To them it's much more intensified. But also, its the unpredictably, they don't know when it’s going to happen next. They're scared,” Bauer said.

Bauer says in the evening on July 4, The Center for Animal Health and Welfare received 30 calls from people whose pets had run off.

Bauer recommends people keep an extra watchful eye on their animals over the holiday weekend and that people microchip their pets. If an animal runs off, that is the quickest way they’ll be reunited with their family.

Robert Lagonera, an animal control officer in Warren County, New Jersey, says he responded to calls for four missing dogs and a loose horse on July 4. He expects there will be more calls as the holiday weekend continues.

“Just because you think your dog can tolerate fireworks, that it’s never freaked out before, doesn’t mean that it likes fireworks. No dog likes fireworks. It just doesn’t happen,” Lagonera said.