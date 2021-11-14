DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- The fate of 42-year-old Miles Jones now sits in the hands of a Bucks County jury.
In October 2019, prosecutors accused Jones of shooting and killing Eric Braxton and Arthur Hill at the Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township
"The shooting occurred after a dispute between Jones and his girlfriend," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a 2019 news conference.
Prosecutors said others on the annual camping trip with them insisted Jones leave following the argument with his girlfriend to calm down.
When he returned is when investigators said Jones opened fire with a handgun.
"There were many others at risk in this group close by and many, many more people at risk that were camping nearby in the same campground," said Weintraub in 2019.
Jones took the stand in court on Wednesday, alleging he was assaulted and forced into a car where he grabbed a gun he had for protection against bears.
He said he tired leaving the area, but had difficulty because of a foot injury. Jones said he used the gun to prevent another assault when the crowd approached him.
His defense attorney asked the jury for an acquittal on Friday, saying Jones acted in self-defense, fearing for his life.
Prosecutors are calling Jones' version of it a "self-serving lie."
Deliberations are set to continue on Monday.