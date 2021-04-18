ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Many students in the Allentown School District are headed back to school in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
"It's been an entire year since kids have been in the classroom and it's really exciting,” Superintendent Dr. Thomas Parker said.
After 13 months of virtual learning, elementary students in one of Pennsylvania's largest school districts are headed back to class Monday; those in middle and high school are returning April 26th.
Parker isn't the only one who's looking forward to getting kids back inside the classroom.
"I am! I very much am!" exclaimed parent Maria Ortiz.
Ortiz's preparing her young kids for the long overdue transition.
"It's a little difficult for them now, because they're used to being home. But I've been mentally preparing them a little bit so that they can get ready to kind of go back to the whole hybrid school,” Ortiz said.
About 4,000 of the 16,000 students across the district are returning to in-person learning two days a week for the remainder of the year.
The rest are remaining virtual.
"Obviously parents are concerned about ensuring that there are proper safety protocols in place for students as they return to school. Our staff, as well, is concerned about ensuring we have enough proper safety protocols in place,” Parker said.
Parker says everyone's required to wear masks and socially distance.
Class sizes are much smaller with six feet between desks, and water fountains are now bottle filling stations.
"I think two days is perfect. I think it gives them some time to get used to the while climate, and being spread out and wearing a mask all day,” Ortiz said.
District officials plan to monitor positivity rates district wide and Parker says a plan's in place if one or multiple schools need to temporarily return to virtual learning.