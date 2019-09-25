Lafayette College professor explains impeachment inquiry, whistleblower complaint controversy

EASTON, Pa. - Was it a shakedown of a foreign leader, or nothing more than a routine conversation?

All of Washington and beyond is talking about a 30-minute phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

That phone call is a big part of a whistleblower complaint against Trump. The transcript of that call was released Wednesday.

And it's central in a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden tried to interfere with an investigation of his son, Hunter.

The issue is whether there was an element of "quid pro quo."

Meaning, was President Trump threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if his request wasn't granted? Democrats say yes.

Trump and his fellow Republicans don't see it that way. So how will this transcript impact those impeachment proceedings?

John Kincaid is a government and public servIce professor at Lafayette College in Easton. He says there are three prongs to impeachment in the U.S. Constitution.

"The impeachment clause provides for treason, bribery, high crimes misdemeanors, where it might fit in is high crimes and misdemeanors," Kincaid said.

High crimes and misdemeanors could include abuse of power. Kincaid says that's a hairy one without two things: an actual recording of the conversation between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, or knowledge of Trump's intent.

According to a document summarizing the conversation, Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden tried to stop an investigation into his son.

Biden is vying for the Democratic nomination for president and could be Trump's opponent in 2020.

Trump has acknowledged temporarily freezing $400 million in military aid for Ukraine but denied it was leverage for information on the Bidens.

There's no specific mention of that aid in the transcript.

"It depends on the motivation. It could be demonstrated the president had an election motive and wanted to get ammunition against a potential opponent, that would be a potential abuse of power," Kincaid said.

There's another way to look at it.

"If on the other hand that the president could make a case he had a legitimate concern about corruption in the Ukraine, and whether U.S. military aid would be spent in a non corrupt way, then it wouldn't fall under that category," Kincaid said.

Another piece of the puzzle here is the whistleblower lawsuit, which started the firestorm over President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The complaint will be made available to some members and staff of congressional intelligence committees.