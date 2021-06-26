LANCASTER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lancaster County are working to locate a suspect who allegedly tried to ram officers with a vehicle.
The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said officers from the Manheim Township Police Department responded to the 300 block of Waterford Court, Lancaster Township, for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said they located Corry Brooks, 32, operating a vehicle in the area.
Officials with the Lancaster County DA’s office said Brooks, after initial contact with police, nearly hit an officer twice with a vehicle and rammed a police cruiser.
They said the officer fired multiple shots at Brooks after the alleged ramming encounter as Brooks fled the scene.
It is still unclear if Brooks was shot.
The vehicle crashed a short distance away in the 100 block of Second Lock Road. Brooks fled on foot.
Brooks was previously wanted on numerous warrants including felony strangulation and flight to avoid apprehension from separate incidents. As of Saturday, he was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
The DA’s office is investigating the police-involved shooting aspect of the incident as well as the encounter itself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brooks, please call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401. You can also anonymously submit a tip online.