Lancaster man accused of abusing children in Kenya
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Lancaster man was arrested and charged with abusing minor children from Kenya Friday.
Gregory Dow, of Lancaster, is charged by Indictment with four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.
The indictment said Dow engaged in and attempted to engage in, "illicit sexual conduct with four different minor victims in Kenya," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
The indictment said the incidents happened between October 2013 and September 2017.
Dow and his family traveled to Kenya in 2008 and started the "Dow Family Children's Home," with help from his church and other organizations.
The four victims lived at the home at the time of the alleged incidents, the U.S. attorney's Office said.
The home closed in September 2017.
Dow is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Stengel of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Department of Justice Trial Attorneys Lauren Britsch and Lauren Kupersmith of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS).
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
67°F
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
-
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News