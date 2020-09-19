Mall situation.jpg

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Police swarmed Lehigh Valley Mall Saturday afternoon after a report of an active shooter in the mall.

Scanner reports indicated shots were fired inside the mall just before 5 p.m.

69 News spoke to the families of two people who were in the mall at the time and both said their family members were forced to hide in the back of stores after they heard shots.

According to witnesses at the scene, the shots were fired on the first floor of the mall.

Authorities have not confirmed any details.

Traffic is tied up on MacArthur Road and Grape Street. Drivers should avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody at this time or if anyone was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for the latest details.

