NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The January 6th Committee issued subpoenas for 14 people, including Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays owner Bill Bachenberg.
The Committee alleges the group submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven states.
According to the committee, "Alternate electors" then sent those certificates to Congress. Several of Trump's advisers allegedly used them to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election results.
In a letter from Committee Chairman Congressman Bennie Thompson, he claims this came after the states, including Pennsylvania determined President Joe Biden had won.
The Chairman issued the following statement:
"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee's investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again."
Bachenberg's business, Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays in North Whitehall Township has been the site of political visits in the area.
He is being asked appear before the committee in February.
We have attempted to get a hold of Bachenberg for comment on the subpoena, but he could not be reached today.