Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors Organization provides sunshine for seniors

One of the many tasks of summer is yard work. But for some, cutting the grass or trimming back the hedges is just too much.

That's why one organization is providing a little sunshine for seniors.

Holly Mutchler has spent her life volunteering, but she is now disabled. This is where Sunshine for Seniors, a program run by Lehigh Valley Business Group, comes in.

Volunteers got to work removing a wall of trees, shrubs and overgrown vines that surrounded Mutchler's home.

Volunteer Marilyn Lalley says not only does she get a workout, she also gets a few prayers in.

"I am praying for all of the people who need help that they get it and that everyone's prayers are answered," Lalley said.

"Very happy very blessed. It's a wonderful thing to have help but this is above and beyond anything I thought I would see," Mutchler said.