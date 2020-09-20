WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- 24 hours later the Lehigh Valley mall looks very different than it did after someone opened fire yesterday.
Jessica Victoria, her mom and young daughter were stuck inside the Disney store for more than two hours...terrified that someone might come in at any minute..and start firing.
"I didn't want to tell her at first what it was but i told her and she froze and started to cry but the employees were great they let the kids play with plushies for comfort, she said."
"Oh my God yes I was terrified, my blood pressure went up really high, " says Maria Victoria.
Her 8-year-old daughter Natalie says she was scared at first, but felt better because she got to play with toys, and her mom and grandmother made her feel better.
"I'm happy that nobody was hurt espcially because it was like right next to me like right here...that must have been scary? yes i'm like is that fireworks?" she said.
Jessica said she still can't believe it all happened and may not ever go back to the mall. "I'm glad my family is fine I just hope they catch whoever did it it's so reckless it's disgusting on a saturday the mall is full of families and children that's not good."