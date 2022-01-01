SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- While some of us were watching the ball drop in Times Square, others were just entering the world for the first time
Janelle Rose Adderley was born at 1:12 am at St. Luke's Allentown Campus.
Her parents say even though they were nervous, they were ready.
"I just let it all process. And then I said to myself My life is changing now so," said Aquele Adderley, father of Janelle.
"Seeing the 3D Pictures of her face and not seeing her in real life- it was amazing,"
said Jerisleiny Deleón, mother of Janelle.
38 minutes later at St. Luke's Anderson, Jenna Hayduk gave birth to a baby girl weighing 8lbs.
"I couldn't ask for anything better to start the new year," said Jenna Hayduk, mother of baby girl Hayduk.
Jenna like most parents says she was anxiously waiting for her baby girl to arrive, but now that she's here, it was worth the wait.
"It was just a wonderful journey filled with so much joy," said Hayduk.
The U.S. Cencus Bureau estimates that a baby will be born every 9 seconds. That means on January 1, approximately 9,600 babies will have New Year's birthdays.
And what better way to kick off 2022?