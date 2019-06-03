'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband

MGN

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman is facing assault charges after authorities allege she beat her husband with a flashlight and glass vase and cut him with a kitchen knife.

Easton police said they recovered a bloody flashlight and knife when officers arrested 73-year-old Martha J. Files last Thursday at the couple’s Washington Street apartment. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned Files Friday morning, setting bail at $50,000.

Easton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Street shortly before 9 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic assault in progress. When officers arrived, Files allegedly admitted hitting her husband in the head with a flashlight, according to court records.

Police found the victim “bleeding profusely” from several wounds to his head, face, arms and shoulders. Large “puddles of blood” surrounded him along with a large amount of broken glass, according to police.

The victim told officers that Files had hit him in the head with the flashlight and glass vase and cut his arms with the knife. Police said they found a broken glass vase covered in blood on the table and the blood-covered flashlight on the floor near the victim. They reported finding the large, bloody kitchen knife on a counter.

Officers said the victim kept saying, “Please don’t let her kill me.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Court records do not indicate what may have precipitated the alleged attack.

Police charged Files with a felony count of aggravated assault along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a summary harassment offense. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11.