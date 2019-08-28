'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
Police allege he pointed a gun into a car
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man is accused of pointing a handgun inside a car and threatening everyone inside.
Easton police were dispatched to the 500 block of Valley Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a man brandishing a gun.
The victims told officers that a man later identified as Blake E. Walker pointed a gun into the car and threatened to kill them, according to court records. Along with two adults, there was a 1-year-old girl in the car, according to records.
One of the victims provided police with a video that allegedly showed Walker coming out of a house in the 500 block of Valley Street, walking toward them and pointing a black handgun into the car. A resident of home identified Walker, according to police.
Walker allegedly yelled, "I will blow your head off," according to the victims.
Court records do not indicate what may have prompted Walker to allegedly threaten the victims or whether he knew them. Records also list his address and the home from where he emerged.
Police said Walker has a previous felony conviction for aggravated harassment by a prisoner. Online court records show he pleaded guilty to that charge in December 2012 and was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison.
Records also show a 2011 guilty plea to a felony count of possessing a weapon with an altered serial number and 2007 plea to a felony count of carrying a weapon without a license.
Easton police charged Walker with three felony counts of aggravated assault, a single felony count of illegal possession of a firearm, three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and a single count of possessing an instrument of a crime.
District Judge Antonia Grifo arraigned the 30-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.
