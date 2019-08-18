'Lemon-Aiders' host Alex's Lemonade stand

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Local children who call themselves the "Lemon-Aiders" continued their battle against cancer on Saturday.

They hosted their fourth annual Alex's Lemonade Stand at the Hellertown-Lower Sacuon Community Day at Dimmick Park.

They started the stand because cancer is something very personal for them.

"Nolyn and I both have relatives that have had cancer and we wanted to fight it because its's such a bad disease," said participant Roberta Silverthorn

The "Lemon-Aiders" have raised thousands of dollars since starting the stand.