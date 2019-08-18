'Lose Your Gun' event urges community to turn away from violence

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An event in Allentown is urging the community to turn away from violence.

The "Lose Your Guns Project" community cookout was held at Cedar Beach Park Saturday afternoon.

Several organizations along with residents affected by gun violence were there to promote a message of peace and unity.

The organizers include a cousin of Lauren Gonzalez, who was shot and killed in the city last month.

"We want to make an example for not only the community, but especially for the youth to let them know that there are alternatives to the violence that out here," said Co-organizer Danelle Brockel

The event included a photographic display showing people who were killed in Allentown shootings.

The display will be hung at City Hall.