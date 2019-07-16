Lehigh Valley

'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years



Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:25 PM EDT



ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gun violence in Allentown is on the rise.

Now, the mother of one of the most recent victims is speaking out, less than two years after a shooting claimed the life of her other son.

Shalon Buskirk says she's watched the gun violence not only rattle her community, but break apart her family, not once but twice. 

"He's like, 'You need to get up. Najeed's been shot,'" she said.

They're words no mother can bear to hear, but Buskirk's been here before, less than two years ago.

"It was like reliving trauma all over again, like it was November 8, 2017," she said.

That's when her eldest son, 19-year-old Parris Lane, was shot and killed in an Allentown parking lot.

Flash forward to this past Saturday, her second son, Najeer, now 19 as well, was also shot in the city.

"I'm going into crisis mode. I'm crying profusely," Buskirk said.

Thankfully, she says, this time around, her son is still with her. He and another male victim were injured. She says her son does have gang ties, but she doesn't believe he was the target around 11 p.m. when he walked out of the Family Dollar Store in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue and shots rang out.

Just a day before the drive-by shooting, a 33-year-old woman died from gunfire in the 400 block of North Church Street.

Those victims tipped the number to more than 20 people shot in three weeks in Allentown.

"I'm dedicating all resources to obviously decrease these acts of violence," said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell.

"We're allocating even more officers to different times of the day that we see these things happening," said Chief Tony Alsleben, Allentown Police Department.

City officials said they're devoting resources to the uptick in gun violence, but that only goes so far.

"It really comes down to that person speaking and telling us what happened," Alsleben said.

The reason many victims and witnesses don't speak?

"I think there's always fear of retaliation," O'Connell said.

The mayor is urging people to give tips anonymously to keep their city safe for everyone.

"You're the eyes and ears of the city. Don't turn a blind eye, because you never know what will come down the road if you do," O'Connell said.

Residents are encouraged to attend monthly crime watch meetings in Allentown to discuss violence and safety. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church.

