'Road Survival Course' helps young drivers prepare for hazards

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A special program helps young drivers learn about adverse road conditions and how to deal with them.

The road survival skills course was set up in the parking lot of the Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown.

The program is geared for drivers between the ages of 16 and 21.

The students do a classroom session and then head out to the survival course where they have to deal with hazards such as car accidents and debris landing in the road.