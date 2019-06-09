"Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At the Bethlehem Library, a sponsor of the legendary Alaskan Iditarod race was joined by a four-legged friend to talk about the grueling race.
Janet Tremer discussed "Tales from the Iditarod" with Alaskan malamute Jackie by her side. Jackie is a descendant of the last malamute team to run the Iditarod.
Each year, Tremer helps sponsor a musher at the Iditrod. She says it is very expensive for mushers to maintain a kennel and run the Iditarod.
Tremer supports the race because she says it brings out the best in the relationship between humans and dogs.
"I think one of the important things is when people have a passion for something, that you support that," said Tremer.
