'Testing inconclusive' after hazmat situation at Upper Saucon hotel

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A hotel in Lehigh County was evacuated for hours overnight due to a hazmat incident, but after hours of testing, the results were "inconclusive."

It started around 8 p.m. Thursday when emergency crews were called to the SpringHill Suites near Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township for an odor investigation, authorities said.

The hotel was evacuated and police tape blocked off the entrances and exits. Several people experienced "minor irritation" and were treated at the hospital then released, according to a news release from Upper Saucon police.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network's mass decontamination unit, as well as firetrucks, police and ambulances, were at the hotel for hours overnight.

Dozens of emergency vehicles, as many as 30 units, remained on scene until around 5 a.m. Friday.

Guests were taken to a different hotel for the night, officials said, but were allowed to return as of 6 a.m.

Hazmat teams used a "metering and sampling process" to try to determine the cause of the irritant, but testing was "inconclusive," police said.

"The hazmat people went through the building very, very carefully and they found nothing that registered improperly on their meters," said Russ Urban, president of High Hotels.

One guest who was evacuated said he smelled an odor like "burning rubber" inside. Emergency responders seemed to be heading toward the pool area, he said.

Police advised anyone with guest-related questions to contact the SpringHill Suites Center Valley at 610-709-9797.