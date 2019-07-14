Lehigh Valley

"Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope

Charitable donations help everyone heal

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

"Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Destruction and hopelessness greet Andrea Mains, picking up the pieces of a shattered life.

Battered pillows, broken keepsakes and scorched furniture, are all that remain of her family's Palmer Township home.

"Just the pain of losing everything that we worked so hard for," Andrea said, through tears. 

However, Andrea said, it could've been much worse, had she not woken up when she did, to a voice calling her name.

"I heard ‘wake up, wake up,' then the next thing I knew I was flying in the air, can't explain it [I was] just in mid air," Andrea recalled, "I landed on my feet, looked over through the sliding glass doors, and saw a big ball of fire."

The family of five ran out of the burning home, just in time. Now weeks later, even among the ash, Andrea has found renewed hope in the form of an angel--a wooden, sparkling one, handcrafted by a woman who calls herself "the unknown angel."

"This means everything to me," Andrea cried, hugging the angel tightly.

Doris, the unknown angel from Bethlehem, spends countless hours every week designing the angels.

She has no desire to be known to the world. Doris' purpose is to instill faith and hope.

"I like to give them out without people knowing who they came from because that makes them believe in angels," Doris explained. 

A labor of love, that for the past decade, has touched more than 400 lives nationwide.

"I have angels in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio," Doris listed, to name just a few. She sends these angels to people like Andrea, who've been stripped of hope, struggling with grief.

It was Doris' own grief that led her down this path.

"Back in 2000 my mom was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, it was devastating," Doris said. 

After her mother died the following year, Doris was broken, and seemingly alone.

"My hope was gone, because my mom was gone," Doris recalled. "You go down in that little black hole, and you can't get out of it, but at the top of that black hole, there's light." 

She found her light, and comfort in this original wooden angel, gifted by a friend, engraved with that key phrase, "never lose hope."

Now she puts her heart into every minute she spends working on her angels. 

The "unknown angel" has an angel of her own, her friend Steve. Starting with shapeless piles of wood, he fashions the angels with care. "I get a phone call from Doris, she just tells me what she needs, and I run it off," Steve explained. 

Doris then takes that shapen wood and decorates it, with love and thought in her fingertips--making the most out of every imperfection. "I am not an artist by far," Doris explained, while painting one of her angels, "none of my angels are perfect, because none of us are perfect." 

The last steps, writing the words, "never lose hope," along with giving each angel her wings. "Once the angel has her wings then she finds her home," Doris explained, holding up her finished angel. 

Doris now keeps an eye out for tragedies, packing up the angels, and shipping them across the country, wherever there is a need. For the more local trips, she and her husband drive across the Lehigh Valley, swiftly dropping off the neatly packaged angels at doorsteps. "It has to be a hit and run, no time to stay," Doris called out to her husband while dropping off an angel.

Doris also leaves behind a note, explaining her story and signed the "unknown angel." "Every time I deliver an angel, I feel as though my mom is with me, so it feels as though I never lost my mom." Doris said, "…she's always with me, in these angels, and in my heart."

That comforting feeling, mingled with grief, is something to which Andrea Mains can relate. "I know her pain, her mom, she and I have in common," Mains explained through tears.

She also lost her mom to lung cancer, nine months to the day that she received the little wooden angel, and heard what she describes as her mom's voice, telling her to 'wake up.'

"Call it coincidence, call it what you want, I believe everything happens for a reason, I just I strongly believe my mom was there and through this unknown angel," Mains sobbed, "…she promised she would be there." 

The Mains family is now starting to rebuild their lives, forever keeping the message of the angel in their hearts. A reminder that light can pierce through any darkness, and hope is never truly lost.

"Never lose hope," Mains said, reading the words written on her gifted angel, " ... which again I started to, and I want to thank you for restoring it, you have no idea how you touched mine and my family's hearts."

Anyone in need of an angel in their life can request one by emailing getaway610@aim.com.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:49 PM

  • NNW 7 mph
  • 29°
  • 41%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton
69 News

Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton

Book Exchange debuts at LVIA

Book Exchange debuts at LVIA

Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley helps family members of homicide victims

Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley helps family members of homicide victims

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn

Allentown's Irving Pool closed after picnic tables, oily substance thrown into pool

Allentown's Irving Pool closed after picnic tables, oily substance thrown into pool

Investigators allege father fractured infant's skull, legs, arms
MGN

Investigators allege father fractured infant's skull, legs, arms

Police dispatched for report of huge python find something else instead
Fountain Hill Police Department

Police dispatched for report of huge python find something else instead

2 arrested on drug charges after warrants served in Easton
Easton Police Department

2 arrested on drug charges after warrants served in Easton

Easton police seeking public's help in search for theft suspect
Easton Police Department

Easton police seeking public's help in search for theft suspect

Allentown club again challenges constitutionality of city's nuisance law
69 News

Allentown club again challenges constitutionality of city's nuisance law

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks

Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks

Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
69 News

Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments

Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes

Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Questions remain manhunt continues for man accused of killing wife

Questions remain manhunt continues for man accused of killing wife

Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem adds U-Pick program

Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem adds U-Pick program

Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k

Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k

TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
Transportation Security Administration

TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns

Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left

DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market

Car flips after crash in Allentown

Car flips after crash in Allentown

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

Police: Man run down in alley fires at driver

Police: Man run down in alley fires at driver

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale
69 News

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads
69 News

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines
69 News and ANIZDA

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24
FreeImages.com/nicholas cosens

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

Allentown looking to expand park system

Allentown looking to expand park system

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule

Lehigh County judge agrees to lower bail for alleged hatchet attacker
April Maddona/69 News

Lehigh County judge agrees to lower bail for alleged hatchet attacker

Macungie man's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak comes to an end

Macungie man's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak comes to an end

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest
ArtsQuest

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
iStockPhoto / sculpies

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley

State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
Zach DeWever | 69 News

State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced
69 News

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced

Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover
Michael Frace

Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover

Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas

Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas

Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun

Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun

Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020

Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020

DA, police to hold news conference on Palmer Township homicide

DA, police to hold news conference on Palmer Township homicide

Manufacturing startup to open facility in West Easton
MGN

Manufacturing startup to open facility in West Easton