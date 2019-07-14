"Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Destruction and hopelessness greet Andrea Mains, picking up the pieces of a shattered life.

Battered pillows, broken keepsakes and scorched furniture, are all that remain of her family's Palmer Township home.

"Just the pain of losing everything that we worked so hard for," Andrea said, through tears.

However, Andrea said, it could've been much worse, had she not woken up when she did, to a voice calling her name.

"I heard ‘wake up, wake up,' then the next thing I knew I was flying in the air, can't explain it [I was] just in mid air," Andrea recalled, "I landed on my feet, looked over through the sliding glass doors, and saw a big ball of fire."

The family of five ran out of the burning home, just in time. Now weeks later, even among the ash, Andrea has found renewed hope in the form of an angel--a wooden, sparkling one, handcrafted by a woman who calls herself "the unknown angel."

"This means everything to me," Andrea cried, hugging the angel tightly.

Doris, the unknown angel from Bethlehem, spends countless hours every week designing the angels.

She has no desire to be known to the world. Doris' purpose is to instill faith and hope.

"I like to give them out without people knowing who they came from because that makes them believe in angels," Doris explained.

A labor of love, that for the past decade, has touched more than 400 lives nationwide.

"I have angels in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio," Doris listed, to name just a few. She sends these angels to people like Andrea, who've been stripped of hope, struggling with grief.

It was Doris' own grief that led her down this path.

"Back in 2000 my mom was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, it was devastating," Doris said.

After her mother died the following year, Doris was broken, and seemingly alone.

"My hope was gone, because my mom was gone," Doris recalled. "You go down in that little black hole, and you can't get out of it, but at the top of that black hole, there's light."

She found her light, and comfort in this original wooden angel, gifted by a friend, engraved with that key phrase, "never lose hope."

Now she puts her heart into every minute she spends working on her angels.

The "unknown angel" has an angel of her own, her friend Steve. Starting with shapeless piles of wood, he fashions the angels with care. "I get a phone call from Doris, she just tells me what she needs, and I run it off," Steve explained.

Doris then takes that shapen wood and decorates it, with love and thought in her fingertips--making the most out of every imperfection. "I am not an artist by far," Doris explained, while painting one of her angels, "none of my angels are perfect, because none of us are perfect."

The last steps, writing the words, "never lose hope," along with giving each angel her wings. "Once the angel has her wings then she finds her home," Doris explained, holding up her finished angel.

Doris now keeps an eye out for tragedies, packing up the angels, and shipping them across the country, wherever there is a need. For the more local trips, she and her husband drive across the Lehigh Valley, swiftly dropping off the neatly packaged angels at doorsteps. "It has to be a hit and run, no time to stay," Doris called out to her husband while dropping off an angel.

Doris also leaves behind a note, explaining her story and signed the "unknown angel." "Every time I deliver an angel, I feel as though my mom is with me, so it feels as though I never lost my mom." Doris said, "…she's always with me, in these angels, and in my heart."

That comforting feeling, mingled with grief, is something to which Andrea Mains can relate. "I know her pain, her mom, she and I have in common," Mains explained through tears.

She also lost her mom to lung cancer, nine months to the day that she received the little wooden angel, and heard what she describes as her mom's voice, telling her to 'wake up.'

"Call it coincidence, call it what you want, I believe everything happens for a reason, I just I strongly believe my mom was there and through this unknown angel," Mains sobbed, "…she promised she would be there."

The Mains family is now starting to rebuild their lives, forever keeping the message of the angel in their hearts. A reminder that light can pierce through any darkness, and hope is never truly lost.

"Never lose hope," Mains said, reading the words written on her gifted angel, " ... which again I started to, and I want to thank you for restoring it, you have no idea how you touched mine and my family's hearts."

Anyone in need of an angel in their life can request one by emailing getaway610@aim.com.