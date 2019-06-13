"Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
For Nicolas and Robyn Sanchez, the phrase "winner winner chicken dinner" has a literal meaning.
Nicolas was on a business trip Tuesday and stopped to get a bite to eat at a pizza joint in Camp Hill.
"Whenever I do go down there I go to a specific pizzeria get buffalo wings," Nicholas said."I play the lotto because that store specifically has a lot of winners."
Nicolas bought a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner scratcher.
"It revealed 1 so I thought maybe it was $100 and then a zero and then I said OK so hundred dollars but the zero the comma. OK," he said.
Nicolas says he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw he had won $100,000.
"He sent me a screen shot of the ticket and I looked it over and I said oh my God you did win oh my God oh my God!" Robyn said.
Robyn says she knew something like this was going to happen. She says the couple recently received a $500 inheritance.
Last Sunday Nicolas put 10 percent in the collection plate at church.
"I said don't worry Nick it's going to come back to you, it's going to come back and it came back," Robyn said.
Nicolas and Robyn say the first thing they're going to do is give money to their churches. Then they'll look for a house for their growing family and put money away for their kids' college.
Nicolas says above all he's not taking this act of providence for granted.
"When you do the right thing it just comes right back to you," he said.
So he's going to pay it forward and help a make life a little easier for some people he knows are struggling.
