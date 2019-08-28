'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police
Man broke into Salem Lutheran Church in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police officers said they needed a Taser to subdue a homeless man accused of breaking into a Bethlehem church late Sunday night.
Bethlehem police responded to Salem Lutheran Church at 537 High St. shortly after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress.
Officers arrived to find broken glass on the church steps and glass on the inside of the door, according to court records. Once inside, police said they could hear someone on the second floor, yelling, throwing things and "stomping around."
Officers said they found Dale D. Raub Jr. on the second floor, according to records. The 36-year-old allegedly refused orders to get to the ground and told police, "You're going to have to shoot me." The officers said Raub told them, "Tase me," before taking a "defensive posture."
Police indeed used a Taser to subdue Raub and take him into custody. The damage to the window totaled about $500.
Authorities charged Raub with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned him Monday morning, setting bail at $15,000.
Raub failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
Easton police allege the 30-year pointed a gun into a car at three victims that included a 1-year-oldRead More »
- Fountain Hill borough considers change in police
- Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body
- Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison
- 'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- $8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
- Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids
- Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation
- Updated 'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
- Updated Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast
- Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
- Fountain Hill borough considers change in police
- Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste