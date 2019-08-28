'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police officers said they needed a Taser to subdue a homeless man accused of breaking into a Bethlehem church late Sunday night.

Bethlehem police responded to Salem Lutheran Church at 537 High St. shortly after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived to find broken glass on the church steps and glass on the inside of the door, according to court records. Once inside, police said they could hear someone on the second floor, yelling, throwing things and "stomping around."

Officers said they found Dale D. Raub Jr. on the second floor, according to records. The 36-year-old allegedly refused orders to get to the ground and told police, "You're going to have to shoot me." The officers said Raub told them, "Tase me," before taking a "defensive posture."

Police indeed used a Taser to subdue Raub and take him into custody. The damage to the window totaled about $500.

Authorities charged Raub with a felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned him Monday morning, setting bail at $15,000.

Raub failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.