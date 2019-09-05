1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision

Larry Neff

LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - One person is dead and three people were injured after a head-on crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon.

The two vehicles crashed on Route 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township, state police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Derek Brobst, 31, of Schwenksville, was pronounced dead following the crash, according to a news release by state police.

Ashley Whiteman, 25, of Palmerton, was sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with serious injuries.

An infant in one of the cars was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Emily Hummel, 37, of New Tripoli, the driver of the other car, sustained a minor injury.