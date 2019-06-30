1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been reported dead after losing control of their car early Sunday morning in South Whitehall Township.
The accident occurred on the ramp to Cedar Crest Boulevard from Route 22 west.
Pursuit was initiated by Whitehall Township Police and terminated just seconds before the vehicle crashed.
Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene as well as Whitehall and South Whitehall Townships police.
