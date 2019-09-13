Man taken to hospital for leg injury after accident at cement plant

A man was sent to the hospital for a leg injury after an incident at a cement plant in Northampton County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at Lehigh Hanson's Lehigh Cement Company in Nazareth.

Lehigh Hanson said the employee was injured while performing routine duties at the plant. The employee was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his leg.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

"Lehigh Hanson is committed to workplace safety, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities to ensure a thorough investigation," the company said.