1-year-old child dies after found unresponsive in pool
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A 1-year-old child who was pulled from a swimming pool has died in Lehigh County, according to the coroner's office.
King Reyes was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his home in Weisenberg Township on Saturday, officials said. He later died at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating along with the coroner's office.
