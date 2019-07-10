10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest

ArtsQuest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ten new food vendors will make their debut at Musikfest in Bethlehem this year. The festival will be held on Aug. 2-11.

El Tlaloc (Philadelphia): Tacos, burritos and quesadillas

Knot of This World (Plainview, NY): Pretzel braids, German Bavarian pretzels and cinnamon pretzels

La Pepa (Washington, DC): Pollo Frito, Spanish Style Pulled Pork, Grilled Cheese Flauta, José Andrés Foods potato chips and Sangria.

Meltdown Gourmet (Schnecksville): Philly cheesesteak, West Side cheesesteak, Big Blue cheesesteak, Veggielicious and sweet potato fries

The Dietz & Watson Hot Dog Cart (Philadelphia): Dietz & Watson hot dogs and more

The Sausage Kings (Massapequa Park, NY): Hot or sweet pepper and onion hero, knish sandwich and knish

Thai Jasmine (East Haven, CT): Garlic chicken; veggie spring roll; lo mein with garlic chicken; Pad Thai with garlic chicken, rice and tofu, rice and sesame chicken or rice and beef teriyaki

Waffle de Lys (Weehawken, NJ): Belgian waffles with toppings

Wiz Kidz (Bethlehem): Cheesesteaks, fries, pierogies, fry bowl and rogi bowl Wood Fired

Pizza (Bethlehem): Margherita pizza, calabrese pepperoni pizza and hummus & roasted vegetable pizza

Other food vendors will be returning to the festival this year.