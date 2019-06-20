10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say
All expected to survive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE: DA: Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related
Ten people were shot outside a nightclub in Allentown early Thursday morning.
Shots rang out in the 300 block of Hamilton Street around 2 a.m., according to Capt. Bill Lake with the Allentown Police Department.
Ten people with gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital. All are expected to survive, but many remained hospitalized Thursday, Lake said.
Most or all of the victims had just left the DejaVu Nightclub and were standing on the sidewalk when they were shot, Lake said.
Dozens of emergency responders converged on the area and blocked off part of the road for several hours. Investigators placed at least 17 evidence markers on the sidewalk and street.
Police did not release any information on a gunman or a motive for the shooting.
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Lehigh, Northampton and part of Monroe counties, tweeted Thursday morning:
Horrified at the news of a shooting in Allentown overnight. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities. I'm keeping a close eye on the situation and praying for the victims in the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721. Callers may remain anonymous.
