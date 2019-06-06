10 Slate Belt communities developing master plan to address development, farm preservation

Ten Slate Belt communities are banding together to develop a master plan for future land use.

They were presented with two checks Wednesday to launch the Slate Belt multi-municipal comprehensive plan.

Northampton County contributed $67,000, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank handed over $50,000.

The municipalities developed a committee to work on the project, called "Slate Belt Rising."

It will work on issues like development, farm preservation, transportation, and recreation.

They expect it will take another two years to complete the planning process.