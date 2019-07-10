14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA - Raids were conducted in Allentown and Bucks County Tuesday as part of an operation which resulted in 14 people being arrested.

One of the suspects, Jeffrey Canales-Tapia, was arrested in Allentown.

The operation was the result of three-month wiretap investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Officials seized six kilos of heroin/fentanyl, two kilos of cocaine, five handguns, a rifle, $200,000 in cash, a kilo press, scales, and packaging equipment.

Agents executed 20 search warrants Tuesday morning on residences, warehouses, and vehicles believed to be connected to the organization. The ring had ties stretching as far as Allentown to the north and Bucks County, Shapiro said.

Simultaneous raids were executed in those areas.

The FBI, Allentown police, and the Lehigh County district attorney's office assisted in the raids.

Authorities say the organization's ringleaders used children to sell their drugs on street corners.