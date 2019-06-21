1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record

NAZARETH, Pa. - A C.F. Martin & Company guitar has set a new world auction record, selling for over $1 million.

The 1969 Acoustic Guitar, D-35 sold for $1,095,000, according to a tweet by Christie's, Inc. The sale is a record for a C.F. Martin guitar.

The guitar is recognized for its part in the Pink Floyd tracks Wish You Were Here and Shine on You Crazy Diamond.

The sale surpasses the record set in 2004 by Eric Clapton's 1939 guitar. The instrument had sold for $791,500.