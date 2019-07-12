2 arrested on drug charges after warrants served in Easton

Easton Police Department Easton Police are searching for Anthony Sanchez after two narcotics search warrants were served in Easton Friday morning.

EASTON, Pa. - Police arrested two people after narcotics search warrants were executed in Easton early Friday morning.

Police carried out the two warrants on the 1000 blocks of Butler St. and W Wilkes Barre St in Easton around 6:15 a.m.

Tara Lucas, of the 1000 block of Butler St, was arrested at the scene. Lucas is charged with PWI of controlled substance (cocaine and heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia relating to the evidence recovered.

Crack cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and US currency were seized at the scene. A vehicle, which will be searched at a later date, was also seized.

Dominic Ciufo of the 1000 block of West Wilkes Barre St. was also arrested. Ciufo's charges include PWI of controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

A shotgun, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution were seized at the scene.

Police are still searching for Anthony Sanchez, who is associated with the residence of the 1000 block of Butler St. Sanchez is being charged with delivery of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and criminal use of a communication facility.