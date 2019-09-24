2 children among 4 hurt in crash near Airport Road Shopping Center Saturday
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State police released more information on a crash which injured four people near the Airport Road Shopping Center on Saturday.
The crash, which happened around 11 a.m., started when a vehicle was driving in the left lane southbound on Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The car hit the rear bumper of another car which was stopped.
This caused the second vehicle to hit the back of another. The third car then hit the back of a fourth.
Anthony Mastro, 56, the driver of the first vehicle, was taken to St. Luke's Bethlehem with unknown injuries.
An 11-year-old-boy who was a passenger in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of the boy's injuries is unknown.
America Freire-Aguirre, 54, a passenger in the third vehicle, was taken to St. Luke's Bethlehem with unknown injuries.
A 13-year-old girl, also a passenger in the third vehicle, was taken to the hospital. The extent of the girl's injuries is unknown.
The drivers of the second, third and fourth vehicles were not injured.
