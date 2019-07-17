2 city blocks being evacuated after Hazmat situation in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People are being evacuated on the 2200 and 2300 block of South 12th Street after a Hazmat situation in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Allentown Fire Department and Lehigh County Special Operations Hazmat teams responded after a product leaked in a business.

The incident appears contained now, but people are being evacuated to the LVHN building on Mack Boulevard. The business was also evacuated.

Children at a daycare next to the business are being taken to a nearby daycare via LANta buses.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com as more details come into the newsroom.