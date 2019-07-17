2 city blocks being evacuated after Hazmat situation in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People are being evacuated on the 2200 and 2300 block of South 12th Street after a Hazmat situation in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.
Allentown Fire Department and Lehigh County Special Operations Hazmat teams responded after a product leaked in a business.
The incident appears contained now, but people are being evacuated to the LVHN building on Mack Boulevard. The business was also evacuated.
Children at a daycare next to the business are being taken to a nearby daycare via LANta buses.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com as more details come into the newsroom.
