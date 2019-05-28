2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Two people were arrested after a drug raid in Easton Tuesday morning.
Easton police executed a search warrant at a room in the Hotel Lafayette on North Fourth Street around 6:15 a.m., officials said.
Investigators found about $4,300 worth of heroin, a handgun and other narcotics, police said.
Aquasay Harris, 28, and Brittany Prescott, 26, were taken into custody and are both facing drug charges. Harris is also charged with persons not to possess a firearm.
