2 injured in Bangor home invasion
BANGOR, Pa. - Two people were hospitalized after a home invasion and burglary in Northampton County Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South Main Street in Bangor around 10 p.m., said Acting Police Chief Kevin Jones.
Two victims were injured and taken to the hospital, Jones said. They were in stable condition Friday morning.
Several local police departments and state police also responded to the scene, police said.
Authorities did not release further details about what happened, but said it appears to be an isolated incident and investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Bangor police at 610-588-4720 or the county dispatch center at 610-759-2200.
