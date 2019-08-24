2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A new season of football is here, along with the fans, the bands and the cheer.
Southern Lehigh and Saucon Valley faced off Friday night, and the teams were full of tenacity under the Friday night lights.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome
A ribbon-cutting celebrated the refurbishing of the old planetarium at Dieruff High School into the new Learning Dome.Read More »
- 2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
- Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.
- One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning
- Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
- Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekend
- Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
- Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- PHOTOS: High school football season opening night
- Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome
- Coroner's office seeking next of kin for 61-year-old Reading man
- Pennsylvania House wins appeal in atheist prayer-policy suit
- What global impacts could wildfires in Amazon rainforest have? 2 local experts explain