2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police found two men with gunshot wounds inside a home in Allentown Tuesday evening.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of West Gordon Street for a report of shots fired, Police Capt. Bill Lake said.

After arriving, officers found two 19-year-old men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests someone else shot the men. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721.