2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to an animal cruelty case in Macungie.

Jason Wieder pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. Melanie Rehrig pleaded guilty to neglect of animals, a misdemeanor.

On Oct. 15, 2018, police were called to 968 Hillcrest Drive South in Macungie to investigate a barking dog complaint, but upon seeing the conditions of the residence and number of animals living there, called the Lehigh County Humane Society for assistance.

Animals were found living in filth and debris and apparently suffering from neglect.

The animals found included birds, snakes, rabbits, frogs, pigs, monitor lizards, and dogs. Five animals were found dead at the site. 81 were removed from the property because of the unsanitary conditions and concern that the animals were in imminent risk of injury. The animals were taken to the Humane

Society for evaluation and care.

Based on the condition of the animals and the property found at 968 Hillcrest Drive South, it was alleged that Rehrig and Wieder failed to provide care for the animals living at their residence which resulted in ill treatment and death.