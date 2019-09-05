2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Two people were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Northampton County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Hanoverville Road in Lower Nazareth Township, county dispatchers said.

A woman driving east along the road went over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, said Colonial Regional Police Chief Roy Seiple.

Both the woman and the man driving the other vehicle were seriously injured, Seiple said. Both people had to be rescued after getting trapped in their vehicles.

The woman and man were transported to St. Luke's Fountain Hill Trauma Center.

The road was closed for several hours as crews investigated, but has since reopened.