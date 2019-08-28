200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Job seekers hit the Palace Conference Center Tuesday for the Lehigh Valley Hiring Expo.
About 200 career seekers took advantage of the event in Allentown. Employers were conducting interviews and hiring on the spot.
There were positions available in human services, manufacturing, and health care plus other job sectors.
Twenty companies participated.
