21-gun salutes, playing of taps mark Memorial Day events in the area Monday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Memorial Day weekend is coming to an end, but there is still time to enjoy one more BBQ, get out on the lake, and most importantly remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A lot of people at Cedar Beach in Allentown had cook-outs, or hit the basketball court.
At Lake Nockamixon, hitting the water ruled the day for many families, some in kayaks, others flying drones, and some just taking pictures on the beach.
Many relaxing now say they took part in parades or ceremonies remembering those who died on the battlefield.
There were 21-gun salutes, playing of taps, and somber moments at local cemeteries in the area.
In Nazareth, the pool offered a discount to veterans, just as a way to give thanks. Those who served in the military could take a dip in the pool for just a dollar.
Workers say it's the least they can do.
“My appreciation definitely comes from my military family background,” said Nicholas Zaso, facilities leader at the Nazareth Borough Pool.
Everyone was saying they have a lot of men and women to thank for the freedom they enjoy.
Something they remember while at the grill or teaching their children while getting a scoop of ice cream to keep cool.
cc“You have to show respect to whoever died during the war and it’s not funny. It’s serious stuff,” said Patricia Kaminski of Nazareth.
