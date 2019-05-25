2nd Pro Rodeo coming to Willow Brook Farms

The Willow Brook Farms is hosting its second Pro Rodeo next Saturday afternoon.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association professional rodeo bullfighter Phill Hussmann and Gus the Bull visited WFMZ Saturday to discuss the event.

According to the Willow Brook Farms website, this year’s show will include all of the rodeo events (Bull riding, bareback & saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and girl’s breakaway roping).

In addition to the events, there will be pony rides, professional face painting, live music, food and other vendors.

"It is a family show," said Hussmann.

The rodeo is at 557 Willow Brook Road. Gates open at 4:30 and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and children three and under are free.

To learn more about the rodeo, Phill or Gus, watch the video or go to willowbrookhorses.com.