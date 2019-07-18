3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County house was damaged after a three-alarm fire tore through it.
Firefighters were called just after 11:30 a.m.Thursday to a home on the 1800 block of Paxford Road in Salisbury Township.
Officials say the fire may have started in the kitchen.
They say Thursday's heat and humidity made it challenging to put out the flames, and two extra fire companies were called to help.
There were no reported injuries.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
He wanted to be a cop just like his dad, but when his dad passed away that dream seemed in doubt.Read More »
- 3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
- Deadly I-78 crash: All lanes open; only Route 309 south right lane remains closed
- Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly I-78 crash: All lanes open; only Route 309 south right lane remains closed
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Updated Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
- 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Updated Children-centered book shop owners opening 3rd location in Easton
- Updated 3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
- Updated Reading Fightins to take another swing at spotted lanternfly
- Updated Police: Berks man victim of homicide at hotel near Baltimore
- MacDougal out as director of Reading Parking Authority
- Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking