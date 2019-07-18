3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County house was damaged after a three-alarm fire tore through it.

Firefighters were called just after 11:30 a.m.Thursday to a home on the 1800 block of Paxford Road in Salisbury Township.

Officials say the fire may have started in the kitchen.

They say Thursday's heat and humidity made it challenging to put out the flames, and two extra fire companies were called to help.

There were no reported injuries.