3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several people were injured in a rollover crash in Allentown Thursday morning.

Two vehicles crashed in the intersection of North Third and Linden streets shortly before 9:30 a.m., said Allentown Police Capt. Charles Roca.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side. The driver of that car had minor injuries, police said.

Two people in the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries, officials said.