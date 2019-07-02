3 men suspected in church burglary arrested
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Three men suspected in a Northampton County church burglary have been arrested.
Reynaldo Sepulveda, 20, and Marcelino Sepulveda, 23, both of Allentown, were arrested. Luis Alberto Sepulveda, 18, of Northampton, was also taken into custody.
An officer was patrolling Pena Argyl when he saw a suspicious vehicle on West Applegate Avenue and North Heller Avenue, the Slate Belt Regional Police Department said in a Facebook post.
After talking to the vehicle's occupants and getting a consent search for the car, the officer found a stolen and loaded 9 mm handgun inside.
The three men were then taken into custody. Reynaldo was arrested for possession of marijuana, while Marcelino and Luis were charged with receiving stolen property.
All three are suspects in the recent burglary of the St. Elizabeth Church and the United Methodist Church in Wind Gap.
They are also suspected in a residential burglary in Pen Argyl and numerous thefts from vehicles in the area.
Police will continue their investigation into the crimes.
