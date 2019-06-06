3 middle schoolers arrested after fight at Harrison-Morton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three students are facing disorderly conduct charges after a large fight broke out at a school in Allentown.
The "melee" involved several students at Harrison-Morton Middle School Thursday morning, said Allentown Police Capt. John Hill.
Parents and officers were called to the school, officials said.
No serious injuries were reported but three students were taken into custody, Hill said.
The fight appears to have been "pre-planned" but it's not clear why or what the students were fighting about, Hill said.
